Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.63 and last traded at $141.29. Approximately 4,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.02.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.