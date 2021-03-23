MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $618.97 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $618.97 million and $486.79 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.00620819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023422 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,569,332,279 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

