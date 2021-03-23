MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 134,043 shares.The stock last traded at $67.60 and had previously closed at $69.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.