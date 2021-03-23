Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$19.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings of ($19.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($23.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($17.85). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($19.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($72.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($87.39) to ($67.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($53.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.35) to ($42.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

