Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Standard General L.P.

Standard General L.P. lessened its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,391 shares during the quarter. Nabors Industries comprises 0.5% of Standard General L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Standard General L.P. owned 1.30% of Nabors Industries worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE NBR traded down $7.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.08. 4,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $699.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.