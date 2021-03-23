Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.30

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.30 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 22.20 ($0.29), with a volume of 510,791 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.87 million and a P/E ratio of -12.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.77.

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.