Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.20. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 15,215 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

