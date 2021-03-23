NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider Buys A$10,857.49 in Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) insider David Rickards acquired 10,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,857.49 ($7,755.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.68.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

