Narrative (NRVE) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $55,190.25 and $20.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Narrative has traded down 54% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.13 or 0.00471099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00063665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00145237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00770801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Narrative Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.