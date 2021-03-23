Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Tops $154,576.14

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $154,576.14 and $309,956.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 121.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,960,987 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

