Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $47,057.92 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,773,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86.

NTRA traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. 529,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

