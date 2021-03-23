National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.47

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.47 and traded as high as C$88.57. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$87.80, with a volume of 3,210,692 shares trading hands.

NA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

