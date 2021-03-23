National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 276,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

