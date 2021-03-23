National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Truist

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. 2,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

