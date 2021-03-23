National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Truist

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.
NYSE:NHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. 2,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $78.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.