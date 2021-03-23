National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of National Retail Properties worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $82,566,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after buying an additional 210,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

