NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 75,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,558,458 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

