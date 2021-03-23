Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.96 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $46.96 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,286,471 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

