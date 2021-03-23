Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.45. Navigator shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Navigator by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

