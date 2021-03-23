nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. nCino has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in nCino by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nCino by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after buying an additional 529,656 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

