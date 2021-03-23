Neblio Price Reaches $2.36 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004275 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $40.71 million and $2.67 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007884 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,638,484 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,976 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.