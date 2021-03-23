Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.49% of Neenah worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 1,098.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 128,615 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Neenah by 84.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neenah by 50.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

NP stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $914.08 million, a P/E ratio of -86.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.