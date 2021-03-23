Neo Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $753.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009793 BTC.
About Neo
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
