Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s share price rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.88. Approximately 888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 219,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

