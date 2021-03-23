Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading 2.7% Higher

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.88. 888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Neogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,822,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

