Netbox Coin Price Reaches $0.0601 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $272,584.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00167414 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,691,141 coins and its circulating supply is 77,251,227 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.