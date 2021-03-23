Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49,610 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $523.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.17 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.