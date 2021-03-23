Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Emerson Point Capital LP

Emerson Point Capital LP trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,871 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $15.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.87. 208,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.17 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.26 and a 200-day moving average of $514.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

