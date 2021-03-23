Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 494,710 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.24% of Netflix worth $571,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $13.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.47. 233,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,393. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.17 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.11.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

