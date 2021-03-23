New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires New Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. International Money Express makes up approximately 1.9% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.49% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 163,314 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,269 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 503,253 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $376,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMXI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,813. The company has a market cap of $590.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

