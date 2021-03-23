New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires Shares of 43,897 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. AerCap makes up approximately 1.3% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AerCap by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,101,000 after purchasing an additional 292,897 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. 38,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.08 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

