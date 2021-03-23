New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys New Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,535. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

