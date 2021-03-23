New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 1.1% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.50. 24,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $88.14 and a 52-week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.