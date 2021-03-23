New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys New Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Domo makes up about 2.4% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned 0.19% of Domo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOMO traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.27. 9,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

