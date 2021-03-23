New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Pinterest makes up 1.1% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,222,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,615,000 after purchasing an additional 131,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ma Investment Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $13,180,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. 209,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,309,871. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,123,802 shares of company stock worth $84,388,363.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

