New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys Shares of 30,205 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. 12,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,667. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 172.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Truist increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

