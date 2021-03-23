New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys Shares of 30,683 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Fiserv accounts for 2.3% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $720,866,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,429. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.85 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

