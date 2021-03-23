New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys Shares of 86,328 Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.28% of Clarus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 141,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Clarus by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 210,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 3,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $19.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

