New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $1.12 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $112.87. 264,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

