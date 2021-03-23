New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $1.39 Million in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $5.41 on Tuesday, hitting $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,645. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

