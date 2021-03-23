New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $1.40 Million in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.10% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 188.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. 32,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

