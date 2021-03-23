New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $1.52 Million in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. The Michaels Companies makes up 1.0% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.08% of The Michaels Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 132,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,534 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 195,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

