New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $1.70 Million in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Chegg accounts for 1.1% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.66. 26,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,965. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

