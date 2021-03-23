New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $2.34 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,745 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Splunk makes up approximately 1.6% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Splunk by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,228,000 after purchasing an additional 406,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 371,017 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 54,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,422. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $177.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,478 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

