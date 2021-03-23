New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $2.90 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises about 1.9% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,669 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,273,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,319,000.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

