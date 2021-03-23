New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $3.10 Million in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Renasant makes up approximately 2.1% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.16% of Renasant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Renasant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNST traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. 9,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,984. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

