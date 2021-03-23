New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,083 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Upland Software makes up approximately 1.0% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.12% of Upland Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. 3,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.