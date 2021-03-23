New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. FOX comprises approximately 1.2% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FOX by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 228,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

