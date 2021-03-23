New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. AON comprises approximately 1.7% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $2,767,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $12,359,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 83,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

