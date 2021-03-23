New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned 0.51% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LSI Industries by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 3,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,328. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.