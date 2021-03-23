New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,545 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Teladoc Health makes up 1.1% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.87. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.13 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

